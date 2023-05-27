Tata Altroz CNG interior images: New features at a glance

Tata's CNG portfolio which consists of the Tiago and Tigor has now been joined by the Altroz. The introduction of the Altroz i-CNG at Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) means competition to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza, both of which are currently offering a CNG model. Thus, it's only getting better for prospective buyers to have more options. Here's a picture gallery of the new Altroz CNG's interior.

The Altroz i-CNG comes loaded with a four-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, cruise control, six airbags, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

In addition, it also gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker setup, and a wireless charger.

Apart from a manual button to switch between fuels, the hatchback features an auto-switch between fuels, a direct start in CNG, and a micro switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling.

Also on offer is an electrically adjustable sunroof with a voice command function, making it the first in the segment to offer this feature.

The twin-cylinder technology basically comprises two 15-litre tanks in the boot. Despite this, there's 210 litres of boot space available.

Tata Altroz CNG photo gallery: Exterior at a glance