CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz CNG interior images: New features at a glance

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    317 Views
    Tata Altroz CNG interior images: New features at a glance

    Tata's CNG portfolio which consists of the Tiago and Tigor has now been joined by the Altroz. The introduction of the Altroz i-CNG at Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) means competition to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza, both of which are currently offering a CNG model. Thus, it's only getting better for prospective buyers to have more options. Here's a picture gallery of the new Altroz CNG's interior.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    The Altroz i-CNG comes loaded with a four-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, cruise control, six airbags, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

    Tata Altroz Infotainment System

    In addition, it also gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker setup, and a wireless charger. 

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Apart from a manual button to switch between fuels, the hatchback features an auto-switch between fuels, a direct start in CNG, and a micro switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling.

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    Also on offer is an electrically adjustable sunroof with a voice command function, making it the first in the segment to offer this feature. 

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    The twin-cylinder technology basically comprises two 15-litre tanks in the boot. Despite this, there's 210 litres of boot space available.

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    Tata Altroz CNG photo gallery: Exterior at a glance

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Elevate SUV spotted in Japan ahead of world debut
     Next 
    Tata Altroz CNG photo gallery: Exterior at a glance

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32912 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32912 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz CNG interior images: New features at a glance