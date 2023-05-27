Honda Elevate SUV spotted in Japan ahead of world debut

- Honda Elevate to make its world debut in India on 6 June

- Unofficial bookings are currently underway

Japanese automobile major Honda Cars continues testing the Elevate mid-size SUV ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place on 6 June in India. Select dealerships have also begun accepting unofficial bookings for the Grand Vitara and Creta rival.

Now, a new set of spy images reveal a test mule of the new Honda Elevatee that was spotted testing in Japan. The images, which seem to be screen grabs from a dash cam, reveal a fully camouflaged test mule of the model undergoing public road tests.

According to the spy image, the Elevate mid-size SUV gets an upright stance, LED DRLs integrated into the main headlamp cluster, what seems to be a mesh insert below the grille, a sleek air dam, faux skid plates, fog lights, front door-mounted ORVMs, an integrated spoiler, wheel arch cladding, wraparound tail lights, and a shark-fin antenna.

A recent teaser image of the 2023 Honda Elevate hints that the model will also get a single-pane electric sunroof, dual-tone roof rails, LED tail lights, a thick chrome slat grille, two-piece LED tail lights, and an LED light bar running the length of the bootlid. Inside, it could come equipped with a new dashboard, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the upcoming Honda Elevate could be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The latter could also arrive with ADAS in tow. Once launched, the Honda Elevate will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder.

Image Source