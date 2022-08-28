Suzuki’s Gujarat plant achieves 2 million units production milestone

- Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) achieved the feat in five years and six months

- The celebratory unit was a Baleno headed for the South African market

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) surpassed a production milestone of 2 million units on 20 August 2022. A subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for automobile production in India, the company achieved the feat in five years and six months.

SMG started production in February 2017. The 2 millionth vehicle produced was the South African specification Baleno. As this plant, the company produces models not only for Indian markets but also for export. These models are exported to regions including Latin America and Africa. The carmaker also plans to start production of BEVs in 2025, and vehicle batteries for BEVs in 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki, said, “Suzuki strives to continue offering environmentally conscious compact cars, by also practicing in India, the company's philosophy of ’Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater (Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi)’, which represents the basis of Suzuki's manufacturing since its founding.”