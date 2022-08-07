Maruti Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will introduce the first electric vehicle by 2025. Its parent firm, Suzuki Motor Corporation, will invest Rs 10,400 crore in Gujarat to build a manufacturing plant to produce the EV. Recently, the automaker unveiled its first-ever strong-hybrid car, the Grand Vitara, in the country.

In order to curb carbon emissions, each and every automobile manufacturer is switching to sustainable mobility around the world. And electric cars have become the most important and common part of this transition to green mobility. Maruti Suzuki India is not an exception to it as it has announced its first battery-powered electric vehicle for the Indian market. Not only will it manufacture its EV in the country but also produce the lithium-ion battery, which most carmakers currently import from other countries.

Apart from the announcement of its first EV, Maruti has not revealed the body style, battery pack size or even the travel range of the EV yet. However, the first Maruti Suzuki electric vehicle is expected to be an SUV, most probably a sub-compact or compact. Upon launch, the new electric vehicle will compete against numerous electric vehicles, such as the current best-selling Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

In other news, the brand showcased the Futuro-E concept electric vehicle at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was an electric compact-SUV concept with a coupé-like roofline, chunky wheel-arches cladding, and a radical design language. That said, Maruti’s upcoming EV could be inspired by this Futuro-E concept.