CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    410 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder first drive review to go live tomorrow

    - Available in mild and strong hybrid powertrains

    - Pre-bookings open for Rs 25,000

    Earlier last month, Toyota India took the veils off its newest hybrid SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The bookings for the SUV are underway and is available in four variants and 11 exterior shades. 

    We have now driven the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong hybrid version. This iteration is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to develop a combined output of 114bhp and 141Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the front wheels and the carmaker claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl. Is the Hyryder competent enough to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? How much efficient is the strong hybrid powertrain?

    We answer all these questions and more in our review. Stay tuned to CarWale for our first-drive review that is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 12 pm, both on our website and the YouTube channel.

    The feature highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comprise a digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and a wireless charger. There are four variants to choose from – E, S, G, and V

    Photography by Kapil Angane

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz to build EV fast-charging network across India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1868 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1868 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder first drive review to go live tomorrow