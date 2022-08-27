Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder first drive review to go live tomorrow

- Available in mild and strong hybrid powertrains

- Pre-bookings open for Rs 25,000

Earlier last month, Toyota India took the veils off its newest hybrid SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The bookings for the SUV are underway and is available in four variants and 11 exterior shades.

We have now driven the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong hybrid version. This iteration is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to develop a combined output of 114bhp and 141Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the front wheels and the carmaker claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl. Is the Hyryder competent enough to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? How much efficient is the strong hybrid powertrain?

The feature highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comprise a digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and a wireless charger. There are four variants to choose from – E, S, G, and V.

Photography by Kapil Angane