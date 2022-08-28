CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled in South Africa; launch in 2023

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Will be offered with both 1.5-litre petrol engines 

    -CKD kits from India 

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will make be launched in India next month with two petrol engine options including an AWD-powered version, a first for Maruti Suzuki in a long time. When the car was unveiled earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki had said that it would be exported after the India launch and the first market it would go to would be South Africa where it has now been unveiled. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear View

    The South African spec car is exactly the same as the one being launched in India. It will be offered with both 1.5-litre petrol engines. The first is Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-Series petrol that can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. This engine with the manual gearbox also gets Suzuki AllGrip AWD technology. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    The full hybrid is a Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre hybrid engine that has a pure electric range and is mated to an e-CVT. These are the same engine options that are being offered with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryderthat we drove recently. The Suzuki Grand Vitara will be launched in South Africa in early 2023.

