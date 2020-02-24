Spec Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Ford EcoSport

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Vitara Brezza in India for a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakhs. The facelifted version has been introduced with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid option. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available in Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi+, Zxi+ Dual Tone and Zxi+ (AT) Dual Tone variants. The Smart Hybrid option is available with an automatic transmission in Vxi, Zxi, Zxi+ variants. The newly launched compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki competes against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

Exterior

The new Vitara Brezza gets fresh set of updates in the form of projector headlamps with LED DRLs which is complemented with a new grille. The compact SUV rides on new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail-lights, revised rear bumper, leather wrapped steering wheel, and auto-dimming IRVM. The compact SUV is available in three new dual tone colour options including sizzling red with midnight black roof, torque blue with midnight black roof and granite grey with autumn orange roof.

The recently launched Hyundai Venue is available in 13 variants across five trims and seven colours options. The Venue measures in at 3,995mm in length, 1,770mm in width and 1,590mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2500mm. Design highlights of the Venue include a large grille, diamond cut alloy wheels, squared tail lamps and of course, the LED DRLs that sit normally where one would find the headlamps.

The Mahindra XUV300 is a popular selling compact SUV in India. The vehicle gets a familiar Mahindra face with a Cheetah inspired design. The XUV500's facelift-like grille has, what the carmaker calls, a tear duct line on either side of the front bumpers. The LED daytime-running-lights runs atop the headlamp units and there is a black surround on the fog lamps.

The Ford EcoSport gets automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror and rain sensing wipers. The vehicle also gets distinctive highlights like dark inserts on the headlamp cluster and a prominent black treatment to the fog lamp bezel. Additionally, it gets 17-inch alloy wheels, and a dark theme throughout the exterior, which includes black-painted front grille and rear-view mirrors; dual-tone bonnet and decals on doors.

Interior

The updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a blink and miss update to the interior. The compact SUV gets all-black interior along with revised features like new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM and more.

The Hyundai Venue gets a single-tone all-black interior. The vehicle is loaded with features such as electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and more.

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with a two-tone cabin along with a three-spoke steering wheel. The vehicle also offers enough storage slots for phones, bottles, wallet and more. It further gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, leather seats and push-button start function. Additionally, it comes with a silver finish on the dash and centre console with piano black touches on the door armrest.

Except for the entry level variant of the Ford EcoSport, all the other variants get a touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded navigation. The Thunder Edition makes abundant use of cognac accents across multiple surfaces – from front seats to door inserts as well as centre console and instrument panel. The variant further gets a nine-inch floating touchscreen system with embedded navigation.

Engine

Mechanically, the Vitara Brezza is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and there’s also an automatic transmission for added convenience. There’s no diesel option for now, but Maruti Suzuki says it may offer a diesel motor if there’s sufficient demand.

The Hyundai Venue gets one diesel and two petrol options. The petrol engines comprise a 1.2-litre unit and a turbocharged 1.0-litre gasoline direct injection unit. The former is the unit found in the Grand i10 and Elite i20 which generates 81bhp/114Nm while the GDI unit generates 118bhp/171Nm. There’s only a five-speed manual for the 1.2-litre engine while the latter is offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic.

The Mahindra XUV300 petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that produces 110bhp of power at 5000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 2000-3500rpm. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 115bhp of power at 3750rpm and 300Nm of torque at 1500-2500rpm. Both the engines come mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while AMT is optional on the diesel version.

The Ford EcoSport is powered by the 1.5-liter Ti-VCT, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121bhp of power and 149Nm of torque. The petrol engine will come mated to a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The diesel version will get a BS6 complaint 1.5-litre TDCi engine that produces 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque. The diesel engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard.