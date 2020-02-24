New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki today launched the Vitara Brezza facelift in India, priced between Rs 7.34 lakhs to Rs 11.40 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Vitara Brezza is available in nine variants across manual and automatic transmissions. Let us take a look at the reasons that may compel you to buy the Vitara Brezza facelift.

What's good about it?

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift brings with it subtle updates to the already popular compact SUV. It gains a few features too, like auto-dimming IRVM, leather wrapped steering and a new infotainment system. It also gets automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and push button start as a part of the package. That, coupled with the sorted driving dynamics and Maruti Suzuki’s vast service network, makes the Vitara Brezza a no brainer. What's more, the automatic option is available in all the trims barring the base LXi variant.

What's not so good?

The new Vitara Brezza is only available with a petrol engine that too with an age-old four-speed automatic, while the ever-so-frugal diesel motor has been discontinued altogether. On the other hand, competitors are offering both, turbocharged petrol as well as diesel powertrains and dual-clutch transmissions. It also misses out on a comprehensive safety kit like six airbags and ESP.

Best variant to buy?

According to us, the ZXi/ZXi AT are the best variants to choose as it offers almost all the bells and whistles like touchscreen infotainment, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic AC etc., and is around Rs 75,000 cheaper than the top-spec ZXi Plus trim. That said, should you choose to buy the top-end variant, you get a reverse camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver armrest and automatic headlamps.

Specifications

Petrol

1.5-litre K15B, four-cylinder, BS-VI motor with 103bhp @6,000rpm and 138Nm @4,400rpm.

Five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Did you know?

The Vitara Brezza is the production version of the Maruti Suzuki XA Alpha compact SUV concept, which made its world debut way back at the Auto Expo 2012.