Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: Why should you buy?

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: Why should you buy?

February 24, 2020, 10:26 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
32205 Views
Be the first to comment
New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki today launched the Vitara Brezza facelift in India, priced between Rs 7.34 lakhs to Rs 11.40 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Vitara Brezza is available in nine variants across manual and automatic transmissions. Let us take a look at the reasons that may compel you to buy the Vitara Brezza facelift.

What's good about it?

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift brings with it subtle updates to the already popular compact SUV. It gains a few features too, like auto-dimming IRVM, leather wrapped steering and a new infotainment system. It also gets automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and push button start as a part of the package. That, coupled with the sorted driving dynamics and Maruti Suzuki’s vast service network, makes the Vitara Brezza a no brainer. What's more, the automatic option is available in all the trims barring the base LXi variant.

What's not so good?

The new Vitara Brezza is only available with a petrol engine that too with an age-old four-speed automatic, while the ever-so-frugal diesel motor has been discontinued altogether. On the other hand, competitors are offering both, turbocharged petrol as well as diesel powertrains and dual-clutch transmissions. It also misses out on a comprehensive safety kit like six airbags and ESP.

Best variant to buy?

According to us, the ZXi/ZXi AT are the best variants to choose as it offers almost all the bells and whistles like touchscreen infotainment, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic AC etc., and is around Rs 75,000 cheaper than the top-spec ZXi Plus trim. That said, should you choose to buy the top-end variant, you get a reverse camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver armrest and automatic headlamps.

Specifications

Petrol

1.5-litre K15B, four-cylinder, BS-VI motor with 103bhp @6,000rpm and 138Nm @4,400rpm.

Five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Did you know?

The Vitara Brezza is the production version of the Maruti Suzuki XA Alpha compact SUV concept, which made its world debut way back at the Auto Expo 2012.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.6 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.93 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.6 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.17 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.52 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.19 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.17 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

32 Likes
29764 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

228 Likes
181812 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in