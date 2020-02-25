Please Tell Us Your City

  Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Hyderabad

Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Hyderabad

February 25, 2020, 10:30 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates new 3S facility in Hyderabad

- The dealership is located at Film Nagar in Hyderabad

- JaguarLand Rover India distribution network is spread across 27 outlets in 24 major cities across India

Jaguar Land Rover India inaugurated a new 3S retail facility in Hyderabad, christened Pride Motors. The new facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL) and Suresh Reddy, Managing Director, Pride Motors.

Jaguar XE Exterior

The dealership facility, spread over 4000 square meters features 12 bays, displaying a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, and a handover bay for delivering vehicles to customers. This facility also has a Jaguar Land Rover approved pre-owned car section and showcases a range of official branded accessories and merchandise. Also on offer is an integrated service workshop which is equipped with 17 service bays.

Jaguar XE Exterior

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Pride Motors, with whom we have been associated for over six years with the opening of this new, ultra-modern integrated 3S facility. Our customers in Hyderabad and adjoining areas will be able to enjoy a world-class facility that provides sales, service and spares under one-roof, from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”

  • Jaguar
  • Jaguar XE
  • XE
Jaguar XE Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 53.55 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 56.69 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 52.24 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 54.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 50.06 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 54.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 50.18 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 50.85 Lakhs onwards

