Volkswagen opens new service centre in Chennai

Volkswagen has inaugurated a new service facility in Chennai. It is located on Third Street, Sector 1, Ambattur Industrial Estate and will be operated by KUN Capital Motors.

This facility is the German automaker’s fourth service centre in Chennai and the 14th in Tamil Nadu. It is spread over an area of 2,300sqm with 22 bays for maintenance and repair work.

Speaking at the occasion, Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Over the last few years, Volkswagen India has been relentlessly in trying to improve after-sales services in terms of accessibility, top notch maintenance and service repairs along with a peace of mind proposition. The inauguration of this new facility materialises the brands’ efforts and will offer customers best-in-class services. For customers with an active lifestyle, they can opt for the Volkswagen Assistance service for basic repair and maintenance services that will be undertaken at their doorstep. With this, we would like to reiterate our continuous commitment to this market.”