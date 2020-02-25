Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift: Variants explained

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza, with prices starting at Rs 7.34 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit with Smart Hybrid technology.
The Maruti Vitara Brezza is offered in six mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours including Autumn Orange, Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver, Granite Grey, Torque Blue, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. The model is available in nine trims, the variant-wise features of which are given below.
Vitara Brezza Lxi
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Lxi is the base trim and comes equipped with the following features:
Halogen projector headlamps
Steel wheels
Integrated roof spoiler
LED tail lights
Body coloured door handles and ORVMs
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Seven-step illumination control
Centre console with cup holder
ABS with EBD
Dual front airbags
Front seat-belt pre-tensioners and force limiter
Seat-belt reminder
Reverse parking sensor
Pedal release system
Music system with CD player
Four speakers
Front and rear power windows
Tilt adjustable steering
Vitara Brezza Vxi/Vxi AT:
In addition to the features available on the Lxi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vxi trim comes equipped with the following features:
LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators
Black roof rails
Steel wheels with wheel cover
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Illuminated glove-box
Hill-hold assist (AT only)
Electric rear-demister
Steering mounted audio controls
Keyless entry
Engine start/stop button
Rear seat head-rest
Automatic climate control
Vitara Brezza Zxi/Zxi AT:
In addition to the features available on the Vxi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Zxi trim comes equipped with the following features:
Gunmetal Grey roof rails
Black alloy wheels
Rear wiper and washer
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay studio system
Steering mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity
Cruise control
Height adjustable driver seat
60:40 split rear seat
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder
Vitara Brezza Zxi Plus/Zxi Plus AT/Dual-Tone:
In addition to the features available on the Zxi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Zxi Plus trim comes equipped with the following features:
LED fog lamps
Dual-tone alloy wheels
Auto folding ORVMs
Auto-dimming IRVM
Reverse parking camera
Two tweeters
Sliding front arm-rest with storage
Height adjustable front seat-belts
Rain sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Cooled glove-box