Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift: Variants explained

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza, with prices starting at Rs 7.34 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit with Smart Hybrid technology.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is offered in six mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours including Autumn Orange, Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver, Granite Grey, Torque Blue, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. The model is available in nine trims, the variant-wise features of which are given below.

Vitara Brezza Lxi

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Lxi is the base trim and comes equipped with the following features:

Halogen projector headlamps

Steel wheels

Integrated roof spoiler

LED tail lights

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Seven-step illumination control

Centre console with cup holder

ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

Front seat-belt pre-tensioners and force limiter

Seat-belt reminder

Reverse parking sensor

Pedal release system

Music system with CD player

Four speakers

Front and rear power windows

Tilt adjustable steering

Vitara Brezza Vxi/Vxi AT:

In addition to the features available on the Lxi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vxi trim comes equipped with the following features:

LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

Black roof rails

Steel wheels with wheel cover

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Illuminated glove-box

Hill-hold assist (AT only)

Electric rear-demister

Steering mounted audio controls

Keyless entry

Engine start/stop button

Rear seat head-rest

Automatic climate control

Vitara Brezza Zxi/Zxi AT:

In addition to the features available on the Vxi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Zxi trim comes equipped with the following features:

Gunmetal Grey roof rails

Black alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay studio system

Steering mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity

Cruise control

Height adjustable driver seat

60:40 split rear seat

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder

Vitara Brezza Zxi Plus/Zxi Plus AT/Dual-Tone:

In addition to the features available on the Zxi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Zxi Plus trim comes equipped with the following features:

LED fog lamps

Dual-tone alloy wheels

Auto folding ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Reverse parking camera

Two tweeters

Sliding front arm-rest with storage

Height adjustable front seat-belts

Rain sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Cooled glove-box