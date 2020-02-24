Please Tell Us Your City

  Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: What else can you buy?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: What else can you buy?

February 24, 2020, 05:22 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
11303 Views
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched: What else can you buy?

After showcasing it at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the new and updated Vitara Brezza. Apart from revised styling, the facelift also debuts a petrol engine for the first time. Launched at Rs 7.34 lakhs (ex-showroom), the new Vitara Brezza is available across nine trims including automatic and dual-tone options. Let us have a look at all the alternatives that you can buy for the price of the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

For the price of the entry-level LXi trim, there are options of fully-loaded variants of the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Renault Triber. Both the Santro and Wagon R offer a choice of automatic in the top-spec trim, while the Triber offers the functionality of three-row 5+2 seating. Even the Tata Tigor compact sedan offers a large boot space for the same price.

Meanwhile, the VXI is priced at Rs 8.35 lakhs. Here the Maruti’s Swift can be had in the ZDi+ trim, although the automatic version would cost slightly extra. Additionally, the Ford Freestyle, Hyundai Elite i20 and Ford Aspire make a viable buying alternative for this price. All three cars are loaded with features in the top-spec trim and offers immense value for money thanks to the space, practicality and performance they offer.

For the price of the ZXI (Rs 9.10 lakhs), Toyota’s Glanza is available with the CVT automatic. Apart from that, there’s also the option of Hyundai Aura in the SX Plus AMT guise. The compact sedan is not only filled to the brim with features, but it also gets many segment-first equipments in this top-spec variant. Entry-level variants of the other SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks also commence at this price point.   

Moving to the ZXi+ trim which retails at Rs 9.75 lakhs, the list of alternatives includes cars like the Volkswagen Polo, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz, Mahindra TUV300, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Tata Altroz. On the other hand, the VXi automatic with the smart hybrid system is priced similar to the ZXi+ while the ZXi+ dual-tone comes at a premium of just Rs 23000. 

Moving on to the rest of the automatic variants – all of which come standard with a smart hybrid system. The ZXi is priced at Rs 10.50 lakhs, the ZXi+ is Rs 11.15 lakhs and ZXi Dual Tone is Rs 11.40 lakhs. In this price range, one has an option of choosing higher variants of the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300. All these direct rivals are feature-loaded but the Vitara Brezza undercuts most of these compact SUV in terms of pricing.

Moreover, alternatives like Mahindra’s Marazzo also offers eight-seat configuration in the M4 trim. Otherwise, C-segment sedans like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento can also be had but in entry-to-mid spec trims for the price of the top-spec Vitara Brezza. Meanwhile, Nexa offerings like the S-Cross and the XL6 could provide Maruti’s premium service as well. And if one needs a true-blue SUV, Mahindra Scorpio is a clear choice but it can be had only in the entry-level trim for this price.

