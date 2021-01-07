CarWale
    Skoda Vision IN christened as the ‘Kushaq’

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Vision IN christened as the ‘Kushaq’

    - Skoda’s upcoming mid-size SUV to be called the Kushaq

    - Will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

    Skoda reveals the mystery around the name of its upcoming SUV Vision IN and has labelled it as the Kushaq. The Czech car-maker stated that the naming nomenclature derives its origin from an ancient language of the Indian subcontinent, Sanskrit, where the word 'Kushak' denotes 'King' or 'Emperor'. The production-ready model of the Kushaq is slated to premiere in the country sometime in March followed by an official launch.

    The Kushaq will be a derivative of the Skoda Kamiq SUV and will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform under the brand’s 2.0 project. The prototype has also been spotted testing on several occasions and you can read all about it here. The upcoming model from Skoda’s stable features signature butterfly-shaped grille, LED headlamp units, halogen fog lights, skid plate, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and roof rails. The cabin is likely to receive an all-digital driver’s display, floating touchscreen infotainment system, and a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel. To read complete details on the features of the Skoda Kushaq, click here.

    Skoda Vision IN Concept Right Front Three Quarter

    Skoda could power the Kushaq with a 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. The exact output figures are not disclosed by the brand yet. Upon its launch in the coming months, it will go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun. Skoda has promised an eventful year for the Indian market and the launch of Kushaq will be followed by the new Octavia and the Kodiaq.

    Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Škoda Auto India said, 'The new Škoda Kushaq will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.'

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Vision IN Concept
    • Skoda Vision IN Concept
