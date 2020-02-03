Skoda Vision IN concept unveiled; India launch in 2021

- Skoda Vision IN will be the first model to be based on India specific MQB A0 IN platform

- The model will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVIPL) has pulled the covers off the Vision IN concept ahead of its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo later this week. The Vision IN concept is the first model from the India 2.0 project and also the first model to be based on the brand’s MQB A0 IN platform.

To be launched in the production form in 2021, the Skoda Vision IN Concept measures 4,256mm in length while the wheelbase is rated at 2,671mm. The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 145bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission with Shift-By-Wire technology.

Exterior highlights of the Skoda Vision IN concept include LED headlamps and tail lights, 19-inch alloy wheels and contrast coloured skid plates. Inside, the model features 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit (fully digital instrument console), three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls, crystal elements on the dashboard and a variable second row seating system. Upon launch, the Skoda Vision IN concept will rival against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.