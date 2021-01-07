Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Ignis and S-Cross included in Subscribe plan

- WagonR becomes the most affordable offering under the initiative

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe - the vehicle leasing program by India’s largest car manufacturer has now added the Ignis, WagonR and the S-Cross under the offering. Initially launched in September 2020, the scheme in association with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services India was introduced allowing a customer to use a new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

The plan can be availed for a tenure ranging between 24, 36, and 48 months and is currently available in a total of eight cities - Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The WagonR is now the most affordable of the lot with the subscription fees starting at Rs 12,722 for the Lxi variant while the Ignis Sigma from the Nexa range can be bought for Rs 13,772 for a period of 48 months. It is to be noted that the prices mentioned are for the capital city of Delhi and may vary for other states and cities.

Other vehicles which are already a part of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe are - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6. Interestingly, the plan comes with a flexibility for customers to opt to extend, upgrade or buy the car at the market price after the completion of the subscription tenure. To know the leasing prices of other models, click here.