Skoda's Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival (Vision IN SUV) snapped ahead of launch in India

The Skoda Vision IN based mid-size SUV is all set to make its debut in India in Q1 2021. Ahead of its official unveiling, the production-spec Vision IN SUV has been spied testing in the country.

The prototype shows its LED headlamps and taillights, and the 3D butterfly grille, which looks bolder and should provide an imposing stance to the SUV. The test mule also shows its 17-inch multi-spoke alloys. However, lower variants are likely to feature 16-inch alloy wheels, as substantiated by previous spy shots.

The Skoda Vision IN based mid-size SUV will be launched in India in mid-2021, mostly around May or June. Skoda is yet to reveal the production name of the Vision IN, but reports suggest it is likely to be called the Skoda Kliq.

Powering the Skoda Vision IN SUV would be a pair of petrol engines from the TSI EVO family. A standard fitment would be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI EVO motor from the EA211 series that comes with plasma-coated cylinder blocks. It is expected to make 109bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. This motor would come mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. Higher variants would be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI EVO motor with active cylinder-deactivation tech, which improves fuel economy. This motor will produce 148bhp and 250Nm and would be coupled to a lightning-quick seven-speed DSG automatic.

It is expected to be priced in the bracket of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Once launched, the Skoda Vision IN will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

