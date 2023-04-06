CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kodiaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    741 Views
    Skoda Kodiaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

    - The SUV is offered in three variants 

    - The L&K variant receives the highest price hike

    Skoda India recently refreshed its entire portfolio to be in line with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms which have come into effect from 1 April, 2023. During this process, the brand discontinued its flagship sedan Octavia in the country. Now, the automaker has hiked the prices of the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    Skoda Kodiaq variants and new prices:

    The Skoda Kodiaq is available in three trim levels – Style, Sportline, and L&K. After the price revision, the entry-level Style variant with a hike of Rs. 50,000 costs Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Then for the mid-spec Sportline variant, the price has been increased by Rs. 90,000, thus taking up the new ex-showroom price to Rs. 39.39 lakh. Meanwhile, for the top-spec L&K trim, the price has increased by Rs.1.40 lakh, resulting in the new ex-showroom price of Rs. 41.39 lakh.

    Updated engine specifications of Skoda Kodiaq:

    Under the hood, the three-row SUV is powered by a BS6 Phase 2 updated 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox producing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the seven-seater Kodiaq is driven around by a four-wheel-drive system.

    As for its competition, the Skoda Kodiaq locks horns with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and others.

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹ 37.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Cars India sells 6,692 units in March 2023
     Next 
    BYD sells 281 EVs in India in March 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kodiaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5214 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38365 Views
    49 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    ₹ 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 45.46 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 47.27 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 44.26 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 45.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 47.26 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 41.94 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 46.13 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 44.22 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 42.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5214 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38365 Views
    49 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kodiaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh