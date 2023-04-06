Skoda Kodiaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

- The SUV is offered in three variants

- The L&K variant receives the highest price hike

Skoda India recently refreshed its entire portfolio to be in line with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms which have come into effect from 1 April, 2023. During this process, the brand discontinued its flagship sedan Octavia in the country. Now, the automaker has hiked the prices of the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq.

Skoda Kodiaq variants and new prices:

The Skoda Kodiaq is available in three trim levels – Style, Sportline, and L&K. After the price revision, the entry-level Style variant with a hike of Rs. 50,000 costs Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Then for the mid-spec Sportline variant, the price has been increased by Rs. 90,000, thus taking up the new ex-showroom price to Rs. 39.39 lakh. Meanwhile, for the top-spec L&K trim, the price has increased by Rs.1.40 lakh, resulting in the new ex-showroom price of Rs. 41.39 lakh.

Updated engine specifications of Skoda Kodiaq:

Under the hood, the three-row SUV is powered by a BS6 Phase 2 updated 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox producing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the seven-seater Kodiaq is driven around by a four-wheel-drive system.

As for its competition, the Skoda Kodiaq locks horns with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and others.