Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Seven-seat Hyundai Creta to feature unique rear design

Seven-seat Hyundai Creta to feature unique rear design

April 02, 2020, 06:14 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1510 Views
Be the first to comment
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta to feature unique rear design

- Features larger LED taillights and an upright tailgate

- Will be positioned between the existing Creta and the Tucson

- Expected to be launched in 2021

Earlier this week, the first ever test mule of the seven-seat Hyundai Creta was spotted testing globally. A new spy shot has now partially revealed the rear of the Creta seven-seat version.

As can be seen in the image, the longer Creta will feature a unique rear design to distinguish itself from the regular version. It will feature large LED taillights, which are unlikely to carry the outlandish design of the five-seater. The tailgate appears to be more upright to carve-out more space for the third-row passengers. And even the roof appears to be flatter to liberate more headroom inside.

Hyundai Creta Right Side

The three-row Hyundai Creta will be slightly larger than regular Creta and will have a longer wheelbase too. It will also get some visual tweaks to the profile and the fascia compared to the five-seat Creta.

Under the hood, the seven-seat Hyundai Creta is likely to continue with the same engine/transmission options as the regular model. It will be positioned between the Creta and the Tucson, and will rival the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Gravitas. Expect it to be launched in India sometime next year.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Hyundai Creta seven-seat
  • Creta seven-seat
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

49 Likes
45108 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2122 Likes
403609 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in