Seven-seat Hyundai Creta to feature unique rear design

- Features larger LED taillights and an upright tailgate

- Will be positioned between the existing Creta and the Tucson

- Expected to be launched in 2021

Earlier this week, the first ever test mule of the seven-seat Hyundai Creta was spotted testing globally. A new spy shot has now partially revealed the rear of the Creta seven-seat version.

As can be seen in the image, the longer Creta will feature a unique rear design to distinguish itself from the regular version. It will feature large LED taillights, which are unlikely to carry the outlandish design of the five-seater. The tailgate appears to be more upright to carve-out more space for the third-row passengers. And even the roof appears to be flatter to liberate more headroom inside.

The three-row Hyundai Creta will be slightly larger than regular Creta and will have a longer wheelbase too. It will also get some visual tweaks to the profile and the fascia compared to the five-seat Creta.

Under the hood, the seven-seat Hyundai Creta is likely to continue with the same engine/transmission options as the regular model. It will be positioned between the Creta and the Tucson, and will rival the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Gravitas. Expect it to be launched in India sometime next year.

Image Source