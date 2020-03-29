Please Tell Us Your City

Seven-seat Hyundai Creta spied; will rival Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus

March 29, 2020, 11:50 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
18311 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai has commenced road-testing the seven-seat version of the Creta, and the first lot of spy shots have started coming from South Korea. The seven-seat Creta will rival the Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus in India.

The spy shots reveal some of the smaller yet significant changes that the longer Creta will get. It will feature an updated grille with chrome-studded inserts and a revised front bumper. The test mule gets a chrome accent along the window-line and a narrow C-pillar, while there's also a tiny quarter glass, which is camouflaged here.

According to the source report, the seven-seat Hyundai Creta is likely to feature a 20mm longer wheelbase, while the overall length will be increased by 30mm. Globally, the seven-seat Creta will be positioned between the existing Creta and the upcoming next-generation Hyundai Tucson. While a timeline isn't available, we expect the seven-seat version to be launched sometime next year.

Image - Palisade Owners Club

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Hyundai Creta seven-seat
  • Creta seven-seat
Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

