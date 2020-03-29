CarWale’s YouTube video recommendations for 29 March 2020

We are back with another set of recommendations and this time around we have got a travelogue and some high powered modified Japanese cars for you to binge on! Stay indoors, crank up the sound and enjoy!

Hyundai Venue| Statue of Unity to Pohkran| Great India Drive

We took the Hyundai Venue on a long journey from the might statue of Unity to the heritage town of Jaisalmer as a part of Hyundai’s Great India Drive. Along the way, we sampled the great highways of India, Rajasthani cuisine and the frugal sipping habits of the Venue’s diesel engine.

955bhp *sequential gearbox* Nissan R33 GTR

If there was ever a legend among the Japanese tuners, then it has to be the Nissan GT-R (Skyline) in all its generations. Well, this mighty machine in the video demonstrates the tuning capability of the car with 955bhp available from its 2.6-litre twin-turbo V6!

800HP Subaru STI and a Boosted Mustang

If you thought the 955bhp R33 GT-R was crazy, then the cars featured in this video raise the bar even higher. There’s nothing quite like an ultra-powerful Subaru STI, a boosted fox body Mustang and as a bonus a souped original Beetle!