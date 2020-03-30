Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Transporter becomes the longest commercial vehicle in production

Volkswagen Transporter becomes the longest commercial vehicle in production

March 30, 2020, 11:45 AM IST by Abhishek Nigam
1828 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Transporter becomes the longest commercial vehicle in production

- First rolled off Volkswagen production line in March 1950  - Total of 13 million versions of iconic model sold over six generations The iconic Volkswagen Transporter also known as the Kombi or the Microbus has just marked the world’s longest production run with its 70th anniversary. For six generations, globetrotters have travelled the world in it, businesses have relied on it and families have driven it every single day. Revealed as a hand-built panel van prototype in 1949, the T1 eventually launched as a rear-engined panel van, passenger van and eight-seat bus. The engine and gearbox came from the Volkswagen Beetle and it offered a maximum payload of 750kg. This was followed by the T2 which established itself as something of a cultural icon in the 'flower power' era.

The T3 took the famous vehicle into the modern era with a wider body offering, more passenger and cargo space and improved safety. A flat engine, available in diesel, was introduced adding to the spaciousness while a new chassis offered car-like handling. The T4 generation marked a technical revolution with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles making the T4 front-engined and front-wheel drive for the first time. With this came a new design, longer front end, new suspension, more varied engine choice and even better handling.

While the T5 was more of an evolution, the T6 got new engines, intelligent driver assistance systems, new infotainment and a front-end redesign. With super cool I.D Buzz unveiled too ,we are sure to the Microbus legacy continue even in the electric generation.

  • Volkswagen
  • I.D. Buzz
  • Volkswagen Microbus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2551 Likes
236458 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

754 Likes
69146 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in