BS6 Honda Civic petrol variant prices start at Rs 17.93 lakh

- BS6 Honda Civic petrol is powered by the same 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine

- The model is available in three variants

Honda Cars India has discreetly updated the Civic petrol variants to comply with the BS6 emission norms that have come into effect beginning 1 April. The Civic diesel variants have been temporarily discontinued, details of which are available here.

The BS6 Honda Civic petrol is priced from Rs 17.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered in three trims including V CVT, VX CVT and ZX CVT. The model has an ARAI rated fuel economy of 16.5kmpl.

Currently offered only in the petrol trims, the Honda Civic is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine that produces 140bhp and 174Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a CVT unit.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Civic petrol (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

BS6 Civic petrol V CVT: Rs 17.93 lakh

BS6 Civic petrol VX CVT: Rs 19.44 lakh

BS6 Civic petrol ZX CVT: Rs 21.24 lakh