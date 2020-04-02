Hyundai Grandi10 Nios real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

The new-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in India for quite some time now. Prices start from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs 6.70 lakh for the diesel, topping out at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the top-spec diesel. Let's consider the manual variants of both petrol and diesel models of this hatchback. We take a look at its real-world fuel efficiency figures.

City fuel economy

The petrol manual variant of the Nios returned 13.07kmpl within the city. On the other hand, the diesel manual turned out to be more economical as we extracted 16.13kmpl out of it in our tests.

Highway fuel economy

Then, the petrol trim with a manual gearbox delivered 17.06kmpl on the highway. Meanwhile, the diesel manual Nios turned out to be even more frugal by returning 22.74kmpl on the highway run.

For more intricate details about the Hyundai Grandi10 Nios and its on-road performance, check out our comprehensive road test here.