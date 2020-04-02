Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Grandi10 Nios real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

April 02, 2020, 05:20 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
850 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Grandi10 Nios real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

The new-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in India for quite some time now. Prices start from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs 6.70 lakh for the diesel, topping out at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the top-spec diesel. Let's consider the manual variants of both petrol and diesel models of this hatchback. We take a look at its real-world fuel efficiency figures. 

City fuel economy

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

The petrol manual variant of the Nios returned 13.07kmpl within the city. On the other hand, the diesel manual turned out to be more economical as we extracted 16.13kmpl out of it in our tests.

Highway fuel economy

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Then, the petrol trim with a manual gearbox delivered 17.06kmpl on the highway. Meanwhile, the diesel manual Nios turned out to be even more frugal by returning 22.74kmpl on the highway run.

For more intricate details about the Hyundai Grandi10 Nios and its on-road performance, check out our comprehensive road test here.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

49 Likes
45108 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2122 Likes
403609 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in