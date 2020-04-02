Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Enyaq electric crossover spied testing for the first time

Skoda Enyaq electric crossover spied testing for the first time

April 02, 2020, 04:05 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
633 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Enyaq electric crossover spied testing for the first time

- Will be sold under the iV sub-brand

- Expected to go on sale in 2021

The Skoda Enyaq will be the newest electric product from the Czech carmaker. To be sold under the newly-formed iV electric sub-brand, the first Enyaq prototype was spotted by our spy sleuths undergoing testing near the carmaker’s Mlada Boleslav headquarters.

Skoda Kamiq Exterior

Wearing the smart black masking like other Volkswagen Group’s prototypes, the Enyaq test mule seems to be still in the early stages of development. However, for the first time, we get to see the production body under the masking. Given that Skoda/Volkswagen only shifts to this black masking camouflage closer to the official reveal of the vehicle, we expect the veils on the new Enyaq to drop pretty soon.

Skoda Kamiq Exterior

Of what we can see on the test mule, the Enyaq appears to be a Kodiaq-size crossover based on VW Group’s MEB platform. Although the poor sticker job fails to hide the shape of the characteristic moustache grille, we expect the production model to have a different grille given the electric nature of this crossover. Moreover, the sleek headlamps are similar to what we have seen on the new-gen Scala. We could also see a smaller opening below the headlamp hinting at a split-headlamp design as seen on the Karoq.

Skoda Kamiq Exterior

In profile, the prototype appears to be more of a station wagon rather than a crossover. The taillamps are hidden by another sticker job, but we reckon they will carry a familiar design seen on other Skoda SUVs. On the inside, we expect a familiar yet modern Skoda cabin. Being electric, it should also have ample cabin space, along with minimalistic and practical layout. Expect all-digital cockpit, large central touchscreen, plenty of storage space and loads of features as well.

Skoda Kamiq Interior

In terms of powertrain, the electric motor and battery pack should be shared with the VW ID4. Which means it will have either RWD or four-wheel-drive layout powered by 300bhp electric motors while offering a range of around 500 kilometres. A facility of fast charging should also be available.

Deliveries of the Skoda Enyaq are expected to take place as early as 2021. A global premiere might happen before that, perhaps in a few months. Keep watching CarWale for more information.

Skoda Kamiq Exterior
  • Skoda
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
  • Skoda Kamiq
  • Kamiq
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1069 Likes
162057 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
103820 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in