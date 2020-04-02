Skoda Enyaq electric crossover spied testing for the first time

- Will be sold under the iV sub-brand

- Expected to go on sale in 2021

The Skoda Enyaq will be the newest electric product from the Czech carmaker. To be sold under the newly-formed iV electric sub-brand, the first Enyaq prototype was spotted by our spy sleuths undergoing testing near the carmaker’s Mlada Boleslav headquarters.

Wearing the smart black masking like other Volkswagen Group’s prototypes, the Enyaq test mule seems to be still in the early stages of development. However, for the first time, we get to see the production body under the masking. Given that Skoda/Volkswagen only shifts to this black masking camouflage closer to the official reveal of the vehicle, we expect the veils on the new Enyaq to drop pretty soon.

Of what we can see on the test mule, the Enyaq appears to be a Kodiaq-size crossover based on VW Group’s MEB platform. Although the poor sticker job fails to hide the shape of the characteristic moustache grille, we expect the production model to have a different grille given the electric nature of this crossover. Moreover, the sleek headlamps are similar to what we have seen on the new-gen Scala. We could also see a smaller opening below the headlamp hinting at a split-headlamp design as seen on the Karoq.

In profile, the prototype appears to be more of a station wagon rather than a crossover. The taillamps are hidden by another sticker job, but we reckon they will carry a familiar design seen on other Skoda SUVs. On the inside, we expect a familiar yet modern Skoda cabin. Being electric, it should also have ample cabin space, along with minimalistic and practical layout. Expect all-digital cockpit, large central touchscreen, plenty of storage space and loads of features as well.

In terms of powertrain, the electric motor and battery pack should be shared with the VW ID4. Which means it will have either RWD or four-wheel-drive layout powered by 300bhp electric motors while offering a range of around 500 kilometres. A facility of fast charging should also be available.

Deliveries of the Skoda Enyaq are expected to take place as early as 2021. A global premiere might happen before that, perhaps in a few months. Keep watching CarWale for more information.