Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda City, CR-V and Civic diesel variants temporarily discontinued

Honda City, CR-V and Civic diesel variants temporarily discontinued

April 01, 2020, 08:04 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1042 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda City, CR-V and Civic diesel variants temporarily discontinued

- Honda Civic, City and CR-V diesel variants likely to be BS6-compliant soon

- The Amaze remains the only diesel powered model on sale from the brand in India

With BS6 emission norms coming into effect beginning today, Honda Cars India has discontinued a majority of its diesel products in the country. These models include the CR-V, Civic and the City. The Amaze remains to be the only BS6-compliant diesel model from the brand.

The Honda CR-V and Civic were powered by a 1.6-litre, four cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine that produced 118bhp and 300Nm of torque. The City was propelled by a 1.5-litre, four cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine producing 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The suspension of diesel variants of the Honda City, CR-V and Civic are expected to be a temporary move and we expect these powertrains to be launched in the BS6-compliant format in the near future. These models are currently available only with BS6 petrol powertrains.

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • City
  • CR-V
  • Honda city
  • Honda Civic
  • Honda CR-V
  • Honda Amaze
  • Amaze
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1569 Likes
378119 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

974 Likes
394981 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in