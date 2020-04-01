Honda City, CR-V and Civic diesel variants temporarily discontinued

- Honda Civic, City and CR-V diesel variants likely to be BS6-compliant soon

- The Amaze remains the only diesel powered model on sale from the brand in India

With BS6 emission norms coming into effect beginning today, Honda Cars India has discontinued a majority of its diesel products in the country. These models include the CR-V, Civic and the City. The Amaze remains to be the only BS6-compliant diesel model from the brand.

The Honda CR-V and Civic were powered by a 1.6-litre, four cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine that produced 118bhp and 300Nm of torque. The City was propelled by a 1.5-litre, four cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine producing 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The suspension of diesel variants of the Honda City, CR-V and Civic are expected to be a temporary move and we expect these powertrains to be launched in the BS6-compliant format in the near future. These models are currently available only with BS6 petrol powertrains.