BS6 Honda CR-V petrol variant prices start at Rs 28.27 lakh

- BS6 Honda CR-V petrol is available in a single trim

- The model is powered by the same 2.0-litre i-VTEC petrol motor

With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect from 1 April, Honda Cars India has revised its product range in India. The company has discreetly introduced the petrol powered BS6 Civic and CR-V. The latter is priced at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Offered in a single trim, the BS6 Honda CR-V petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder i-VTEC engine that produces 152bhp and 189Nm of torque. This engine is available only with a CVT unit paired to a 2WD system.

Honda recently discontinued the diesel variants of the CR-V as they did not comply with the BS6 norms, although we expect the upgraded versions to make a comeback soon. The company is also working on the BS6 Jazz, details of which can be read here.