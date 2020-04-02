Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 Honda CR-V petrol variant prices start at Rs 28.27 lakh

BS6 Honda CR-V petrol variant prices start at Rs 28.27 lakh

April 02, 2020, 07:33 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
741 Views
BS6 Honda CR-V petrol variant prices start at Rs 28.27 lakh

- BS6 Honda CR-V petrol is available in a single trim

- The model is powered by the same 2.0-litre i-VTEC petrol motor

With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect from 1 April, Honda Cars India has revised its product range in India. The company has discreetly introduced the petrol powered BS6 Civic and CR-V. The latter is priced at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Offered in a single trim, the BS6 Honda CR-V petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder i-VTEC engine that produces 152bhp and 189Nm of torque. This engine is available only with a CVT unit paired to a 2WD system.

Honda recently discontinued the diesel variants of the CR-V as they did not comply with the BS6 norms, although we expect the upgraded versions to make a comeback soon. The company is also working on the BS6 Jazz, details of which can be read here.

Honda CR-V Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 33.75 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.73 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 32.94 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 33.75 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 34.04 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.56 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 31.63 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 32.06 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1569 Likes
378131 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

974 Likes
394997 Views

