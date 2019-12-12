Renault Triber Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Rear space compared

- Renault Triber available in seven seat option with more space on offer

- Hyundai Grand i10 offers best legroom in five-seat option

- Maruti Suzuki Swift offers best shoulder room in five-seat option

Rear seat space and comfort is important, especially when you are planning to buy a new family car. Putting an end to your woes of picking the right car for your family, we have compared three popular B-segment cars in India, namely – Renault Triber, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Maruti Suzuki Swift. However, the newest addition to the lot, Renault Triber, gets a completely removable third row seating layout. Is this really beneficial? Let’s find out.

In terms of dimensions, the Renault Triber is a larger car which naturally cumulates into better legroom and headroom for the occupants. The Triber offers a maximum legroom of 90cms, while the Grand i10 Nios and the Swift offer 85cms and 89cms respectively. With a relatively taller roof, Triber also offers a marginally better headroom of 96cms while the Grand i10 Nios measures 95cms. The Maruti Suzuki Swift offers the least headroom of 94cms. That said, the Swift offers the best ideal legroom of 72cms, while both the Triber and the Grand i10 Nios measure 70cms. Among the three cars, the Triber is better suited for taller passengers and offers the maximum flexibility.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is better suited for healthy occupants as it offers the maximum shoulder room of 130cms, while the Triber and the Grand i10 Nios measure 128cms and 119cms, respectively. Interestingly the Triber and the Grand i10 Nios have an identical seat base length and back rest height of 49cms and 60cms respectively. The Swift has a seat base length of 48cms, while the backrest height measures 58cms. Getting in and out of the Triber is also relatively easier as it has an ingress of 70cms, while the Nios and the Swift measure 66cms and 63cms respectively.

Unlike the two five-seat cars on our list, the Triber gets a removable third row seating layout. It also offers the best third row seating in its segment with a maximum legroom of 86cms, headroom of 90cms and an impressive shoulder room of 124cms. The Triber also offers a modest seat base length of 46cms and its back rest height measures 55cms.

Since the Triber is also the largest car on our list, with its rear seats folded, it offers a massive boot space of 625-litres. On the other hand the Nios and the Swift offer 260-litres and 268-litres respectively. As mentioned earlier, the Triber is larger in dimension as compared to the other two cars, thereby offering the maximum boot space of 88cms in length, 109cms wide and 55cms in height. With the third row in use, it offers the least boot space for obvious reasons.

Among the three cars the Renault Triber is an all-rounder that offers the best of both worlds, more seating space and a flexible third row seating. As for buyers looking out for a five-seater that can accommodate taller passengers, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a better choice. The Maruti Suzuki Swift on the other hand offers the best shoulder room in the five-seat option and is better suited for buyers looking out for a car that can accommodate healthy passengers.