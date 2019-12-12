Maruti Suzuki ties-up with Federal Bank for car financing

- Benefits include higher loan to value, longer repayment tenure, competitive interest rates and faster processing

- The arrangement will help offer buyers and dealers with end-to-end solutions

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with Federal Bank (private sector bank) to provide dealer finance and customized auto retail financing solutions to customers.

This is in line with their endeavour for seamless financing options that can strengthen its market penetration even further. Earlier, in August 2019, the car maker had inducted Federal Bank as an approved partner for dealer inventory funding. With the latest tie-up, the retail financing experience will not only help customers, but also offer loan access facilities to Maruti Suzuki dealers.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are extremely delighted and confident that our collaboration with Federal Bank for providing retail financing solutions will further benefit our customers. Federal Bank’s extensive presence pan India will help us expand our customer base. Both Maruti Suzuki and Federal Bank are committed to deliver the best customer experience and create delight.”