  • Discounts of up to Rs 2 lakhs on Volkswagen Tiguan, Polo and Ameo

December 12, 2019, 08:48 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering huge discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no discounts on the Passat.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is available with a corporate discount of Rs 2 lakhs and an exchange bonus of Rs 60,000. The Polo is offered with cash discount of up to Rs 1.50 lakhs, corporate discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Volkswagen Ameo diesel variants include a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakhs, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 40,000. The Vento Highline Plus DSG variant can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakhs, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. 

