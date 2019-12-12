Please Tell Us Your City

Porsche Cayenne Coupe to be launched in India tomorrow

December 12, 2019, 01:43 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
4804 Views
Porsche Cayenne Coupe to be launched in India tomorrow

- Will be available with two engine choices - V6 and V8 Turbo

- Four model options expected to be offered

- To be pricier than the standard Cayenne

Porsche India will launch the Cayenne Coupe at an event in Delhi tomorrow. The prices of all models are expected to be announced knowing that the carmaker has already listed the Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe on their website.

Coming straight to the heart of this car, Porsche will offer a choice between two engine options - a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine or 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol mill. The former churns out 550bhp and 770 Nm torque, whereas the latter produces a maximum power of 335bhp with a peak torque of 450Nm. Both engines will come mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Interior

As compared to the standard Cayenne, the new Cayenne coupe looks more aggressive, thanks to certain elements like its windscreen's more pronounced inclination. Then, the bumpers are also 18mm wider now as compared to that of the standard Cayenne. Otherwise its cabin reminds one of the Cayenne SUV as it borrows quite a bit from it. This includes the dashboard's layout, controls, touchscreen system, switches, etc. 

However, as far as the provisions go, the Cayenne Coupe boasts of an impressive list of features. It includes an electronically-operated glazed panoramic glass roof. What’s more, there's this adaptive spoiler which extends by 135mm at speeds higher than 90kmph to add ample downforce. And all of this will come at a premium over the standard Cayenne. How much more it will cost? That we will get to know officially from the carmaker tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior
  • Porsche
  • Porsche Cayenne coupe
  • Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.59 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.65 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.52 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.57 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.52 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.58 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.46 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.48 Crores onwards

