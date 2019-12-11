Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz to hike prices by up to 3 percent from January 2020

December 11, 2019, 07:06 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Ex-showroom price of Mercedes-Benz model range set to increase by up to three percent

- Price hike attributed to the increase in commodity prices and rise in input costs

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range effective from the first week of January, 2020. The price hike would be up to the quantum of three percent, varying across the model range. The upcoming price hike aims at offsetting the increase in various input and commodity costs.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have been reviewing the various cost escalations, including the rise in the commodity and input costs that have been exerting pressure on our bottom line. To run a sustainable business and protect our customers’ investment in the brand, there is a need to offset the impact of these rising costs through a moderate price correction. Though we have been absorbing the majority of these, we are left with few options but to pass on some of the additional costs to our customers.”

He further added, “Despite this moderate price revision, the innovative and tailor-made financial offerings from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services like Star Agility Plus, Wish Box, Star Finance that are specially curated for our discerning customers, will support them in bringing home their cherished Mercedes-Benz. These unique solutions provide benchmark value proposition, enabling a hassle free purchase. Similarly, our service programmes like Star Ease, Star Care, Star Care Plus and On Road Assistance programmes will further elevate the customers’ overall ownership experience.”

