India-bound New Mercedes-Benz GLA revealed

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the new-gen GLA in a digital reveal on the ‘Mercedes me’ media communication platform. The baby SUV from Stuttgart has grown in size, adopting a proper crossover stance while it gets newer features, added cabin space and a revised powertrain choice as well. The new-gen GLA will hit the market only by the middle of next year while the Indian-debut is expected to happen by end-2020.

In terms of appearance, the larger dimensions have helped the GLA with its SUV-ish stance. Along with a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model, the new GLA is also taller by around 105mm with increased ground clearance. It is also wider but the overall length is slightly reduced compared to the older model. It is based on the new A-Class’ MFA platform but the styling is much different compared to the hatchback.

You get redesigned headlamps which are new and unlike those seen on any other Merc SUV. The grille and the front bumpers are reworked as well. Meanwhile, at the back, there’s a newly-devised tail lamp design which is similar to the one seen on the GLE. The 35 AMG variant gets usual performance bits like a Panamericana grille, aggressive bumpers both fore and aft and a rear spoiler. Overall the second-gen GLA now looks more mature and handsome as compared to the contemporary design of the outgoing model.

On the inside, the layout is similar to the new crop of Mercedes models. The floating screen is adjoined by fully-digital instrument cluster incorporating MBUX operating system. There are fighter-jet style aircon vents on the centre console and the new multifunction steering wheel is finished in satin chrome. Also new are the touchpad, a colour heads-up display and a new ‘carwash function’. Increased dimension also translates into additional cabin space for both the rows along with a larger boot capacity.

Powering the new GLA is the usual line-up of engine options borrowed from the A-Class and the GLC. The entry-level model is the GLA 200 with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol making 161bhp. Later on, a GLA 250e EQ Power variant will join the line-up with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, the high-performance GLA 35 comes fitted with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 302bhp and 400Nm all of which is channelled to all four wheels. It can reach 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds and has a max speed of 250kmph.