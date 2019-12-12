Maserati introduces V6 Petrol version of Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte

- Euro-6 compliant petrol engine options for Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte

Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati has introduced the V6 petrol version of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante in India. The petrol variants will be available with both the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engines that churn out 346bhp and 425bhp, respectively. They have been designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. The company claims that the latest generation of Euro 6 compliant engines are powerful, exciting to drive and eco-friendly. The Quattroporte is available in ten body colour options, while the Ghibli and Levante models are available in 11 colour options.

The 3.0-litre V6 engine features advanced valve control technology with hydraulic roller finger followers and four cam phasers, twin turbocharging and direct injection technology. The petrol engine is controlled by pneumatic valves, to maintain the aural signature note from the exhaust system. Similar to the diesel version, the petrol version also features a redesigned gearshift lever that has a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. Maserati further adds that, with the new gearshift lever, the driving modes cluster on the center console of all three models becomes even more user-friendly.

As for the interior, all three models feature the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather which is known for its unique character. Pieno Fiore is available as an option in all Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte versions in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Alongside the Pieno Fiore leather option, Maserati offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and three new veneers for the Levante.

The Levante, Ghibli and the Quattroporte share the same MTC+ infotainment system, which is based on a high resolution 8.4-inch multi-touch screen and a double rotary knob on the center console. The human-machine interface has been further improved with updated display graphics and improved climate system ergonomics. The air flow distribution control, which is fully separated for the driver and the front passenger, has been revised and is now more customizable.

Maserati has introduced five new alloy wheel designs in 20 and 21-inch sizes, two for each of the Levante and Quattroporte models and one for the Ghibli. The ex-showroom prices for all three petrol variants in India are as follows –

Petrol

Levante – Rs 1,41,97,698

Levante S – Rs 1,53,07,488

Ghibli – Rs 1,31,06,770

Ghibli S – Rs 1,44,09,490

Quattroporte – Rs 1,63,95,455

Quattroporte S – Rs 1,73,27,201