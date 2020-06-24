Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Kiger spied testing again

Renault Kiger spied testing again

June 24, 2020, 01:40 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
539 Views
Write a comment
Renault Kiger spied testing again

- Renault Kiger could be powered by a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbo-petrol engine

- The model is expected to be launched in the festive season

The Renault Kiger (codenamed HBC) sub four-metre SUV has been spied during a public road test once again. New spy images give us a better look at the production ready headlamps of the model that will sit on the bumper.

Based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-A+ platform, the upcoming Renault Kiger will also share its platform with the Nissan Magnite. Powertrain options on the model could include a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to produce 95bhp. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Renault Kiger Right Rear Three Quarter

On the outside, the new Renault Kiger is expected to receive LED DRLs on either side of the grille, bumper mounted headlamps, fog lamps, roof rails, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, rear wiper, LED tail lights and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess.

The interiors of the upcoming Renault Kiger could come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, climate control and height adjustable driver seat. Safety features on the model that will be available as standard include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder and high speed alert. We expect the Renault Kiger to be launched around the festive season this year. Upon arrival, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Image Source

  • Renault
  • Renault Kiger
  • Kiger
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

312 Likes
129557 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1664 Likes
99342 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in