Renault Kiger spied testing again

The Renault Kiger (codenamed HBC) sub four-metre SUV has been spied during a public road test once again. New spy images give us a better look at the production ready headlamps of the model that will sit on the bumper.

Based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-A+ platform, the upcoming Renault Kiger will also share its platform with the Nissan Magnite. Powertrain options on the model could include a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to produce 95bhp. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

On the outside, the new Renault Kiger is expected to receive LED DRLs on either side of the grille, bumper mounted headlamps, fog lamps, roof rails, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, rear wiper, LED tail lights and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess.

The interiors of the upcoming Renault Kiger could come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, climate control and height adjustable driver seat. Safety features on the model that will be available as standard include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder and high speed alert. We expect the Renault Kiger to be launched around the festive season this year. Upon arrival, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

