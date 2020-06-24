Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG explained in detail

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG lineup by adding the S-presso hatchback. Prices start at Rs 5.37 lakh for the CNG range (on-road Delhi) and it’s available across four variants. The CNG powered S-Presso was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as part of the vehicles in the Maruti Suzuki stall.

Powering this CNG powered S-Presso is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 58.33bhp/78Nm and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It’s down on power and torque from the pure petrol model by 8bhp/12Nm. The CNG tank capacity is 55-litres and has an efficiency of 31.2km/kg. There’s no changes to the vehicle in terms of exterior and interior design apart from the CNG badges and you get the all the features of LXi/LXi (O) and VXi/VXi(O) variants. All versions of the S-Presso are offered with a driver’s airbag and ABS with EBD.

The S-Presso CNG is more or less in a league of its own with its closest rival in terms of size and capacity being the Hyundai Santro CNG as well as Maruti Suzuki’s very own Wagon R CNG and Celerio CNG. However, all these car start at a higher price range when compared to the top-spec S-Presso CNG. In the price range of the S-Presso CNG you also get mid-level versions of the Datsun Go, Go Plus and the Tata Tiago.