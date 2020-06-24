Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG explained in detail

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG explained in detail

June 24, 2020, 02:17 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
936 Views
Write a comment
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG explained in detail

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG lineup by adding the S-presso hatchback. Prices start at Rs 5.37 lakh for the CNG range (on-road Delhi) and it’s available across four variants. The CNG powered S-Presso was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as part of the vehicles in the Maruti Suzuki stall. 

Powering this CNG powered S-Presso is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 58.33bhp/78Nm and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It’s down on power and torque from the pure petrol model by 8bhp/12Nm. The CNG tank capacity is 55-litres and has an efficiency of 31.2km/kg. There’s no changes to the vehicle in terms of exterior and interior design apart from the CNG badges and you get the all the features of LXi/LXi (O) and VXi/VXi(O) variants. All versions of the S-Presso are offered with a driver’s airbag and ABS with EBD. 

The S-Presso CNG is more or less in a league of its own with its closest rival in terms of size and capacity being the Hyundai Santro CNG as well as Maruti Suzuki’s very own Wagon R CNG and Celerio CNG. However, all these car start at a higher price range when compared to the top-spec S-Presso CNG. In the price range of the S-Presso CNG you also get mid-level versions of the Datsun Go, Go Plus and the Tata Tiago

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • S-Presso Vxi CNG
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.52 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 4.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 4.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.4 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.32 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.3 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.15 Lakh onwards

