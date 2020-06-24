Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra launched at Rs 18.70 lakh

BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra launched at Rs 18.70 lakh

June 24, 2020, 12:48 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
17349 Views
Write a comment
BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra launched at Rs 18.70 lakh

- Available in two variants – SX and SX (O)

- Powered by a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine with six-speed manual and automatic option

Hyundai has launched the BS6 compliant diesel variant in the Elantra in India at a starting price of Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel is available in SX and SX (O) variants with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic option, respectively. 

The newly launched Hyundai Elantra diesel is powered by a BS6 compliant (1,493cc) 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine that produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. Visually, the diesel version has retained Hyundai’s signature design language, the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. The front of the vehicle features a hexagonal grille while the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line. The modern rear design with unique emblem gives it a premium and luxurious appeal. 

In terms of features, the Hyundai Elantra offers first-in-segment features such as Hyundai BlueLink, wireless phone charger, dynamic LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front ventilated seats and chrome door handles with pocket light. 

Speaking on the occasion, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Elantra is a true global sedan and finest expression of authentic design by Hyundai Motor Studio. As a smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner and efficient technologies such as our line-up of BS6 powertrains. We are enhancing customer delight on Elantra with the addition of fun to drive and powerful 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel BS6 powertrains. Additionally, Hyundai is also providing an improved value proposition for existing Petrol BS6 Powertrain options on Elantra.”

The variant-wise ex-showroom Delhi prices for BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra are as follows –

SX MT – Rs 18.70 lakh

SX(O) AT – Rs 20.65 lakh

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.24 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 22.08 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 22.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.89 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 22.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.61 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.48 Lakh onwards

