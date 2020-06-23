2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo - Top 3 highlights

Hyundai has differentiated the Verna Turbo from the standard variants of the sedan by incorporating a few important elements inside and out. Here are the top three changes that help the Verna Turbo set it apart from the rest.

1. Cosmetic tweaks

While the standard Verna uses a satin silver finish for the front lip and a chrome grille, the Verna Turbo gets a black grille. Even the chrome from the rear bumper is now replaced with dual exhaust tips and a sporty design.

2. Interior and upholstery

Apart from these major visual differences on the exterior, there are revisions to the interior as well. The dual-tone black and beige dashboard is now replaced with a black theme with red accents and red stitching.

3. Turbo power

Under the hood of the Verna Turbo is a 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine that produces 118bhp of power and 172Nm of torque. We've seen this mill employed in the Venue with the option of both manual and automatic gearbox. However, in this Verna Turbo, this engine only comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.