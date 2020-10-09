Renault Kiger spied again; headlamp and tail light design leaked

- Renault Kiger could be powered by the 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol engines

The Renault Kiger has been spotted during a public road test once again, revealing key design highlights of the model. The new spy images give us a look at the production-ready design of the headlamps and tail lights, the former revealing the DRL.

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Renault Kiger gets Boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and a split headlamp design with the main setup positioned on the bumper. We can also see a two-slat grille, wheel cladding, production-spec alloy wheels, and roof rails. A look at the rear profile reveals the C-shaped LED tail lights, red reflector and a black insert on the bumper, silver-coloured faux skid plate, high mounted stop light, shark fin antenna, and a rear washer and wiper.

Although the interiors are not visible in the photos here, previously leaked images have revealed that the new Renault Kiger is expected to receive features in the form of steering mounted controls, climate control, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button, and a dual-tone interior theme.

Under the hood of the Renault Kiger is likely to be a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual unit could be offered as standard while the former and latter might get an AMT unit and CVT unit respectively. Upon launch, the Renault Kiger will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

