New Hyundai Creta crosses 1.15 lakh bookings in India

- New Creta accumulates 1.15 lakh booking since its debut in March 2020

- 60 per cent of the customers have opted for diesel powered variants

Hyundai Creta, a popular name in the SUV segment received a new generation update earlier this year. Hyundai has received an overwhelming response for the new Creta with 1.15 lakh bookings since its launch in March 2020. The company claims that the new Creta is a leading seller in the SUV segment from May – September 2020. Interestingly, Hyundai Creta has achieved a sales milestone of over 5.20 lakh since its inception in 2015.

The company has further revealed that 60 per cent of the customers have opted for diesel powered variant of the Creta. Hyundai claims that the Creta is also the most researched model on India’s first and comprehensive end-to-end car-buying platform ‘Click to Buy’ with over 1,100 bookings. Additionally, the Blue Link enabled variants have also received a remarkable response with over 25,000 customers opting for the connected SUVs.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is indeed a moment of pride for Hyundai as All New CRETA has emerged as the customer’s Brand of Choice when considering SUVs. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name. Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. Through our strong customer centric products, Hyundai continues to drive delight and convenience, ensuring a happy life for our customers.”

The Creta SUV is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The SUV offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and three Traction Control Modes - Snow, Sand, and Mud. Moreover, under the Wonder Warranty option, customers can avail – three-years/unlimited kilometres, four years/60,000kms, or five years/50,000kms.