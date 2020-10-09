Jeep Compass facelift spotted again; new details leaked

- The Jeep Compass facelift receives new exterior features

- The model is expected to be unveiled next year

Jeep has been testing the facelifted version of the Compass in international regions as well as in India. The updated version of the compact SUV has been spotted during a test once again, revealing new details.

As seen in the spy images, the Jeep Compass facelift test-mule features black coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels and dual-tipped exhausts. We already know that the model will receive other updates such as a reworked fascia and all LED lighting.

The interiors of the new Jeep Compass facelift could receive a larger and new touchscreen infotainment system, an updated UConnect system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated controls. The model is likely to get a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain options on the facelifted Jeep Compass for India are likely to remain unchanged and might include the 1.4-litre multi-air petrol engine and the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine. These motors are paired to a six-speed manual unit as standard, while a seven-speed DCT and nine-speed torque converter unit are available with the former and latter, respectively. Jeep is expected to unveil the updated Compass next year, followed by a launch in the country sometime later. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source