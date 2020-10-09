CarWale
    • Audi Q8 Celebration launched in India at Rs 98.98 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    788 Views
    - More affordable variant of the Q8 SUV

    - Powered by the existing 3.0-litre 55 TFSI engine that generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque

    - Loses out on a few features as compared to the regular Q8 55 TFSI 

    German luxury car manufacturer, Audi has geared up for the festive season with the launch of the Q8 Celebration, priced at Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, the Audi Q8 Celebration sits below the regular Q8 and the RS Q8, which are priced at Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom, India), respectively. 

    Audi Q8 Rear View

    The newly launched Audi Q8 Celebration gets HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, button-less MMI navigation system with touch response, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi smartphone interface, Audi Phone Box light with wireless charging, Audi music interface, a panoramic sunroof, Audi pre-sense, eight airbags, contour ambient lighting, and Audi Park Assist among other equipment. 

    Audi Q8 Rear View

    However, the Q8 Celebration 55 TFSI quattro tiptronic being a more affordable version of the Q8 Technology 55 TFSI quattro tiptronic, it loses out on some features. The Celebration variant gets 19-inch forged alloy wheels with five-arm aero style, while the Technology variant gets 20-inch cast alloy wheels with five-arm style. Additionally, the Celebration variant gets matte black operating buttons in the interior as against the glossy black operating buttons with haptic feedback and aluminium look. Furthermore, the new variant gets a manual luggage compartment cover instead of an electric luggage compartment cover. The Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system with 3D sound has been replaced with the Audi sound system. The more affordable variant offers suspension with damper control, while the regular model is offered with adaptive air suspension. 

    Audi Q8 Left Side View

    Mechanically, the Q8 Celebration is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. The eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds.

    Audi Q8 Image
    Audi Q8
    ₹ 98.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
