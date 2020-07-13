Please Tell Us Your City

Renault India organises ‘Welcome Back’ service camp

July 13, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1651 Views
- Renault India has organised a 14-day service camp from 13 to 26 July

- Offers include up to 50% discount on accessories, 15% on labour and 10% on select parts

Renault India has announced a nationwide after-sales service initiative known as the ‘Welcome Back Camp’ from 13 to 26 July at all its dealer workshops across India. The company has introduced stringent safety and hygiene measures as it welcomes back customers across all its touchpoints.

Renault Triber Front view

Customers can avail up to 50% discount on select accessories, 10% discount on select spare parts, 15% on labour charges, 5% on engine oil change and an additional 5% discount on select parts and accessories for MYR registered customers. The brand will also provide 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers extended warranty and roadside assistance. Also on offer are benefits of up to 50% on various value-added services.

Renault India has more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints across the country. The carmaker is also offering a range of discounts across the model range in July, details of which are available here.

  • Renault
  • renault duster
  • Duster
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
