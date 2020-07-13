Please Tell Us Your City

MG Hector Plus launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.49 lakh

July 13, 2020, 12:59 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
MG Hector Plus launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.49 lakh

- MG Hector Plus is available with three engine options

- The model is offered in six colours

The MG Hector Plus has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with three powertrain options across four trims. Bookings for the Hector Plus began last week for an amount of Rs 50,000.

Feature highlights of the MG Hector Plus consist of a 360-degree camera, all LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered tail-gate with swipe function, second row captain seats with slide and recline function, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting and electric parking brake.

The MG Hector Plus is offered in six colour options including Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Aurora Silver. Powertrain options on the model include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant will be paired exclusively to a DCT unit while the 1.5-litre petrol hybrid variant and 2.0-litre diesel variant will be offered with a six-speed manual unit. The model will be offered in four trims that include Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. The Style variant will be produced on a made to order basis.

The following are the introductory variant-wise prices for the MG Hector Plus (ex-showroom, all India), valid till 13 August.

Petrol:

Hector Plus 1.5 turbo-petrol MT Style: Rs 13.49 lakh

Hector Plus 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT Smart: Rs 16.65 lakh

Hector Plus 1.5 turbo-petrol hybrid MT Sharp: Rs 17.28 lakh

Hector Plus 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT Sharp: Rs 18.21 lakh

Diesel:

Hector Plus 2.0 diesel MT Style: Rs 14.44 lakh

Hector Plus 2.0 diesel MT Super: Rs 15.65 lakh

Hector Plus 2.0 diesel MT Smart: Rs 17.15 lakh

Hector Plus 2.0 diesel MT Sharp: Rs 18.54 lakh

MG Hector Plus Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.96 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.89 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 15.73 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.96 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.23 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.05 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.37 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.09 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.05 Lakh onwards

