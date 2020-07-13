Toyota announces new financial schemes for this month

- Aim to ease a customer's buying decision

- Low EMI scheme for the Innova Crysta

- Buy-back offer on the Glanza and Yaris

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has formulated many new special finance offers and schemes for new car buyers in India. These include many benefits including low EMIs and even buy-back offers.

For July 2020, there are special benefits for the buyers looking to buy the Innova Crysta, Glanza and the Yaris. There's a low EMI scheme of Rs 9,999 on the Innova Crysta MPV, while a buy-back offer of 55 per cent is available for the Yaris sedan and the Glanza hatchback. What's more, all buyers also get an EMI deferment of three months as TKM is offering this across all its models to ease a purchase decision for a buyer.

Though these offers are specific for the month of July, the carmaker plans to continue to bring in new schemes. These will be paired with more offers to add to the benefits of buyers. All these current and even upcoming customer-centric initiatives are taken to make buying simpler, more accessible and stress-free for a customer. Stay tuned to CarWale for more such deals and let us know in the comments below what else would you expect from a manufacturer.