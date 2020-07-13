Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus launched: Why should you buy?

MG Hector Plus launched: Why should you buy?

July 13, 2020, 05:23 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1996 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, MG Motors has launched the six-seat Hector Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 13,48,800. The vehicle is available in three engine options – 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol hybrid and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. The Hector Plus in diesel guise is available in four variants – Style, Super and Smart and Sharp. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus in petrol guise is available in four variants – Style, Smart, Sharp Hybrid and Sharp. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Hector Plus. 

What’s good about it?

The new Hector Plus gets several first in segment features in the form of floating light turn indicators, eight colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate opening, four-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, smart swipe auto tailgate opening and heated ORVMs. Additionally, the Hector Plus features a 10.4-inch HD touchscreen AVN system and a premium sound system by Infinity. 

What is not so good?

The base Style variant in both petrol and diesel engine options are available only on demand. The variant misses out on a 10.4-inch HD AVN touchscreen system, rear parking camera and front parking sensors. Moreover, tyre pressure monitoring system is not available in both ‘Style’ and ‘Super’ variants. The petrol hybrid variant is available only in the ‘Smart’ variant. 

Best variant to buy?

The feature-loaded top-spec Sharp variant is a good option considering the fact that this is the only variant to offer petrol hybrid with a manual transmission, petrol with DCT and diesel with manual transmission options. 

Specification 

Petrol

(1,451cc) 1.5-litre turbocharged intercooled – 141bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,600-3,600rpm

DCT 

(1,451cc) 1.5-litre turbocharged intercooled with belt starter generator – 141bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,600-3,600rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Diesel

(1,956cc) 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel – 167bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm between 1,750 – 2,500rpm 

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

Post 13 August, prices across MG Hector Plus variants will be increased by Rs 50,000.

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

MG Hector Plus Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.96 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.89 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 15.73 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.96 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.23 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.05 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.37 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.09 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.05 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

88 Likes
147088 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

400 Likes
192830 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in