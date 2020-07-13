New Mahindra Thar hardtop variant continues testing as launch nears

- Mahindra is expected to launch the new Thar in September or October 2020

- Will be underpinned by an updated ladder-on-frame architecture

- Likely to come with manual and automatic transmissions

As the official launch nears, the hardtop version of the all-new second-generation Mahindra Thar was spotted testing recently. Judging by the steel wheels, the prototype seems to be a mid variant of the off-roader.

Mahindra was expected to launch the new Thar back in March 2020, but the Coronavirus outbreak has pushed the launch plans to later this year, around the festive season. The lifestyle offering will be based on an all-new ladder-on-frame chassis, which should be abuse-friendly and offer better on-road dynamics.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the top-spec models will come shod with 18-inch alloys, draped with 255/65 R18 tyres. The new Thar will be a global offering and is expected to be exported to Mahindra's international markets from 2021.

Powering the second-generation Thar will be a 2.0-litre TGDI mStallion petrol motor that will make 190bhp and 380Nm. However, the mainstay will be a diesel motor, likely to be an all-new 2.0-litre unit. In any case, both the engines will be offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

Expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 10-14 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will rival the likes of the new Force Gurkha and the upcoming India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door version.

Image Source