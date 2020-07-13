Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mahindra Thar hardtop variant continues testing as launch nears

New Mahindra Thar hardtop variant continues testing as launch nears

July 13, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
904 Views
Write a comment
New Mahindra Thar hardtop variant continues testing as launch nears

- Mahindra is expected to launch the new Thar in September or October 2020

- Will be underpinned by an updated ladder-on-frame architecture

- Likely to come with manual and automatic transmissions

As the official launch nears, the hardtop version of the all-new second-generation Mahindra Thar was spotted testing recently. Judging by the steel wheels, the prototype seems to be a mid variant of the off-roader.

Mahindra New Thar Right Side View

Mahindra was expected to launch the new Thar back in March 2020, but the Coronavirus outbreak has pushed the launch plans to later this year, around the festive season. The lifestyle offering will be based on an all-new ladder-on-frame chassis, which should be abuse-friendly and offer better on-road dynamics.

Mahindra New Thar Right Front Three Quarter

Previous spy shots have revealed that the top-spec models will come shod with 18-inch alloys, draped with 255/65 R18 tyres. The new Thar will be a global offering and is expected to be exported to Mahindra's international markets from 2021.

Mahindra New Thar Right Rear Three Quarter

Powering the second-generation Thar will be a 2.0-litre TGDI mStallion petrol motor that will make 190bhp and 380Nm. However, the mainstay will be a diesel motor, likely to be an all-new 2.0-litre unit. In any case, both the engines will be offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

Mahindra New Thar Rear view

Expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 10-14 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will rival the likes of the new Force Gurkha and the upcoming India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door version.

Image Source

  • Mahindra
  • new thar
  • Mahindra New Thar
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

2102 Likes
147903 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3117 Likes
354483 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in