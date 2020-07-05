New Mahindra Thar spotted in production guise as launch nears

- New Thar to be launched in September or October 2020

- Will be based on an updated ladder on frame platform

- Expected to be offered with manual and automatic transmissions at launch

The all-new second-generation Mahindra Thar was recently spotted in production form. The purpose-built off-roader is expected to go on sale in India next couple of months.

The test mule was seen with production-spec body panels and 18-inch alloy wheels that were shod with 255/65 R18 tyres. The prototype seems to be undergoing its final rounds of testing before its market launch. With the generation update, the all-new Mahindra Thar will appeal to a larger set of buyers with a more premium lifestyle-driven positioning.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar will be underpinned by an all-new ladder on frame chassis. The architecture is designed to offer better driving dynamics and improved off-road ability. Mahindra, in the past, had revealed that the new Thar will be a global offering, so, we can expect the SUV to be exported to various international markets.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a 190bhp/380Nm 2.0-litre TGDI mStallion petrol motor. The diesel version is expected to get an all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit. Both the engines will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic.

The new Mahindra Thar will be a direct rival to the 2020 Force Gurkha, which is expected to be launched soon. The Thar will also face competition from the India-spec five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, once the latter is launched sometime next year.

