  • Hyundai Tucson facelift launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch tomorrow: What to expect?

July 13, 2020, 06:51 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Hyundai Tucson facelift launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Hyundai will launch the Tucson facelift in India tomorrow. The SUV will fresh set of cosmetic and features updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV has received a mid-life update and was last seen at the 2020 Auto Expo. Read below to learn more about what to expect from the Tucson facelift.

Engine

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. In the petrol guise, the engine produces 151bhp and 192Nm of torque, while in diesel guise it produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engine options will be mated to an automatic transmission.

Exterior

For freshness, the Tucson facelift features new LED headlamps and revised bumpers. The revised grille further enhances the bold appeal. To distinguish it from its predecessor, the SUV gets distinctive highlights in the form of tweaked LED tail lamps and a revised tailgate. The vehicle also features redesigned fuel filler cap on the sides along with the new multi-spoke alloy wheels. 

Interior 

The upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift will get premium leather upholstery along with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera. The company will offer power adjustable front seats along with modern technology such as Hyundai Blue Link connected car technology.

