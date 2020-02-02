Range Rover Evoque launched: Now in Pictures

Land Rover has launched the second generation Evoque in India for a price of Rs 54.94 lakhs ex-showroom. The Baby Rangie now looks modern yet aggressive, is offered with two engine options across four trims and comes filled to the brim with new features. Let us have detailed look at the new Range Rover Evoque through our launch picture gallery.

Upfront, the Velar inspiration is clearly evident with those sleek headlamps and rounded-off fascia. The vents integrating LED DRLs on the bumper also look upmarket.

The characteristic line over the front wheel arch is carried over from the older Evoque. While in profile the new-gen model is instantly recognizable as well.

Other highlight here is the flush door handles which make the Evoque much-distinguished. Dimensions remain more or less unchanged over the outgoing model.

Similarly, the rear gets sleeker pair of taillights. Meanwhile, the small rear window, large bumper and Land Rover lettering running across the back are the same as before.

The cabin of the new Evoque is thoroughly reworked and modern in every sense. It also packs in new-age connectivity and creature comforts.

Firstly, there’s JLR’s Touch Pro Duo touchscreen infotainment system dominating the centre console with split-screen controlling many of the car’s functions.

The upper screen can also be adjustable for tilt for better usability. On the other hand, the all-digital instrument cluster is simple to read and gives out a load of information.

Also part of the new feature list is Smartphone Pack connectivity, in-car air ionizer, Meridian sound system, lane assist and park assist, along with driver condition monitor.

Another new is Clear Sight Interior Rear View Mirror, which has a camera mounted on roof projecting rearview thus overcoming the blindspot caused by the small rear window.

Being a Land Rover, the new Evoque does come with off-road capable hardware including AWD, Terrain Response, hill descent control, and torque vectoring etc.

Powering the new Evoque are two engines – 2.0-litre petrol and diesel from the Ingenium family. The petrol puts out 247bhp/365Nm while diesel is good for 178bhp/430Nm.

Available across four trims, the new-gen Range Rover Evoque continues to rivals the likes of BMW X3, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.