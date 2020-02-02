Please Tell Us Your City

Range Rover Evoque launched: Now in Pictures

February 02, 2020, 11:12 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
19725 Views
Be the first to comment
Range Rover Evoque launched: Now in Pictures

Land Rover has launched the second generation Evoque in India for a price of Rs 54.94 lakhs ex-showroom. The Baby Rangie now looks modern yet aggressive, is offered with two engine options across four trims and comes filled to the brim with new features. Let us have detailed look at the new Range Rover Evoque through our launch picture gallery.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Upfront, the Velar inspiration is clearly evident with those sleek headlamps and rounded-off fascia. The vents integrating LED DRLs on the bumper also look upmarket.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

The characteristic line over the front wheel arch is carried over from the older Evoque. While in profile the new-gen model is instantly recognizable as well.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Other highlight here is the flush door handles which make the Evoque much-distinguished. Dimensions remain more or less unchanged over the outgoing model.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Similarly, the rear gets sleeker pair of taillights. Meanwhile, the small rear window, large bumper and Land Rover lettering running across the back are the same as before.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dashboard

The cabin of the new Evoque is thoroughly reworked and modern in every sense. It also packs in new-age connectivity and creature comforts.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Gear-Lever

Firstly, there’s JLR’s Touch Pro Duo touchscreen infotainment system dominating the centre console with split-screen controlling many of the car’s functions.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Steering Wheel

The upper screen can also be adjustable for tilt for better usability. On the other hand, the all-digital instrument cluster is simple to read and gives out a load of information.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Rear Seat Space

Also part of the new feature list is Smartphone Pack connectivity, in-car air ionizer, Meridian sound system, lane assist and park assist, along with driver condition monitor.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Boot Space

Another new is Clear Sight Interior Rear View Mirror, which has a camera mounted on roof projecting rearview thus overcoming the blindspot caused by the small rear window.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Action

Being a Land Rover, the new Evoque does come with off-road capable hardware including AWD, Terrain Response, hill descent control, and torque vectoring etc.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Engine Bay

Powering the new Evoque are two engines – 2.0-litre petrol and diesel from the Ingenium family. The petrol puts out 247bhp/365Nm while diesel is good for 178bhp/430Nm.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Action

Available across four trims, the new-gen Range Rover Evoque continues to rivals the likes of BMW X3, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakhs onwards

