Honda Cars India completes transition to BS6

- Domestic dispatches of BS6 compliant models stood at 5,299 units and export units stood at 182 units in January 2020.

- The models include petrol BS6 versions of the Honda City, Civic, Honda CRV and Amaze.

Honda Cars India has announced that it has only dispatched BS6 cars to dealerships in January 2020.The company added that BS6 versions of the rest of its fleet will be launched before April. It has also shifted to production of BS6 models in both its plants, Greater Noida and Tapukara, and the company will be ramping up production in the months to come.

Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “As communicated earlier, we are ramping up BS6 production, hence, our volumes will be lean in the coming months. We are committed to enhancing the supplies and bringing down the waiting period, which has gone up during this transition to BS6. We are thankful to our entire dealer network for their support in the early sales completion of the BS4 cars.”